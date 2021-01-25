Mexican restaurant Elio will not reopen at Encore

The decision was blamed on the pandemic and a decline in visitors.

Duck carnitas at Elio. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shrimp tostadas at Elio. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review--Journal)

The Mezcal Room at Elio. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden husk meringue at Elio. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Las Vegas has confirmed that its high-end Mexican restaurant Elio, located inside the Encore resort, will not be reopening. A brief statement on the decision reads as follows:

“Wynn Las Vegas has decided to permanently close Elio due to the pandemic and associated decline in visitor volume. We will announce a new dining offering at the appropriate time, after business in Las Vegas begins to improve.”

Elio was the first Las Vegas endeavor for chef Enrique Olvera (of Mexico City’s acclaimed Pujol) and chef Daniela Soto-Innes (Olvera’s partner in New York City’s Cosme and Atla). It opened last summer after COVID-related delays but closed its doors in November. Soto-Innes has since severed her partnership in the New York restaurants.

Olvera did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision to close Elio, or whether he has future plans in Las Vegas.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.