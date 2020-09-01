85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Food

Mexican restaurant opens in El Sombrero space downtown

Letty's de Leticia's Cocina officially opens to the public on Tuesday for breakfast, lunch and dinner, in the building at 807 S. Main St. that was once home to El Sombrero. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 9:13 am
 
Updated September 1, 2020 - 9:23 am

Chef Leticia Mitchell, who has been serving Mexican cuisine in Las Vegas for over a decade, is hoping her quick casual interpretation of traditional Mexican cuisine will reinvigorate a downtown landmark.

Letty’s de Leticia’s Cocina officially opens Tuesday for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 807 S. Main St., the same building that housed El Sombrero. Built as a private home in the 1930s, El Sombrero began operating as a restaurant around 1950, serving railroad workers in the neighborhood. Despite brief closures and changes in name and ownership, it’s been serving Mexican cuisine to the neighborhood for most of the seven decades since.

While Mitchell’s history in Las Vegas doesn’t date back quite so far, she’s managed to build a dedicated following over the past decade. She opened her first Leticia’s Cocina in 2009, near U.S. Highway 95 and Durango Drive, after years working in kitchens on and off the Strip. She had a short-lived spot in Tivoli Village and currently runs Leticia’s Mexican Cocina at Santa Fe Station, while its sister restaurant inside the Fiesta Henderson remains closed with the rest of the hotel-casino.

She says she decided to open Letty’s (a shortened version of Leticia’s) to highlight the differences in her new, smaller operation.

“It’s a fast-casual (restaurant),” Mitchell explains. “It’s not a sit-down, full-service. It’s not the full menu. So we wanted to make sure that you knew that.”

In addition to the chef’s award-winning salsas, the focal points of the menu are the five street tacos and nine Mexican sandwiches known as tortas.

“I wanted to bring the old, traditional tortas, made with the very traditional bolillo, which is a roll that is very authentic to Mexico,” she explains.

Those rolls are baked on the premises, alongside the house-made tortillas. Other standout items include Mexican oatmeal (made with cinnamon, Mexican vanilla, fruit and nuts), chilaquiles and huevos rancheros for breakfast, and Mexican street corn and enchiladas for lunch or dinner.

Mitchell and her partner Sue Kiple cut the ribbon to officially open Letty’s on Monday evening, before hosting a private party for family and friends. County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and Ward 3 City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz spoke at the ceremony, as did the grandchildren of the people who built the original restaurant, to whom Mitchell gifted the original El Sombrero neon sign.

“We hope it gives homage to the value of the first Mexican restaurant ever to be in the city of Las Vegas,” Mitchell said of the gift.

Letty’s de Leticia’s Cocina is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
2
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
4
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
5
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas hip hop artist's new album cracks iTunes charts - Video
Jeff Thompson, who performs under the name "Ekoh," is a rising local indie rapper whose latest album “The De2our” debuted in the top 10 on the iTunes hip-hop charts. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas show ‘Le Reve’ closing for good - VIDEO
The cast and crew of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas have been told the show is closing permanently.
The Smith Center to remain closed this year - Video
The Smith Center's CEO Myron Martin talks about the indefinite closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how the community can help during this time and what they hope to accomplish before reopening again in the future. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST