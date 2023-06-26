95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Mexico City restaurant group opens its 1st location in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
La Popular CDMX, which opens its third U.S. location June 26, 2023, in the Palms just off the L ...
La Popular CDMX, which opens its third U.S. location June 26, 2023, in the Palms just off the Las Vegas Strip, features modern Mexican cooking. (Palms)
The interior of La Popular CDMX, which opens its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, in the P ...
The interior of La Popular CDMX, which opens its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, in the Palms just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Palms)
The entrance to La Popular CDMX, which opens its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, in the P ...
The entrance to La Popular CDMX, which opens its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, in the Palms just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Palms)

CDMX marks the spot for aguachile with tiger prawns, ribeye tacos, chicken mole enchiladas and sweet smoky spicy street corn salad.

La Popular CDMX, from Grupo Carolo restaurant group of Mexico City and Eureka Restaurant Group of California, opens its third U.S. location Monday, this time in the Palms. CDMX — Ciudad de México — is the abbreviation for Mexico City.

Executive chef Cesar de la Parra sends out a menu of modern Mexican dishes, including only-in-Las Vegas items such as scrambled egg and carnitas breakfast tacos, ribeye or adobo prawn fajitas, quesabirria tacos with braised brisket, and pastor enchiladas with chile de arbol salsa and pineapple.

Trevor Tyler, Eureka’s vice president of beverage operations, leads a cocktail program that includes an LP Margarita with Monte Alban Silver tequila, a Paloma with Monte Alban Reposado and house grapefruit soda, a Desert Rose with hibiscus lime-infused Monte Alban Silver, and the Oaxacan Jellyfish with Oaxacan rum, pineapple, lime, lemongrass and coconut cream.

The beverage offerings also run to rare Mexican spirits and to artisan products from small-batch distilleries in Oaxaca, Jalisco, and Guadalajara.

The design of La Popular brings together ambient lighting, brass details, wood flooring, greenery inspired by the Mexican tropics, a custom neon sign and the restaurant’s signature disco ball.

In the center of La Popular, a 10-seat station marks the spot where ribbons of ribeye and pastor meat are sliced from trompos (vertical spits) for tacos built with housemade corn tortillas. Hours and reservations: lapopularcdmx.com/locations/las-vegas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
3
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
4
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
5
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

A new exhibit showcasing Liberace, the Barrett-Jackson car auction and the return of the DjangoVegas! jazz festival highlight this week’s lineup of things to do.

More stories
Makers & Finders to open Henderson location
Makers & Finders to open Henderson location
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
Kebabs, DJs and boozy hookah at a new Southern Highlands restaurant
Kebabs, DJs and boozy hookah at a new Southern Highlands restaurant
8 essential vegan restaurants in Las Vegas
8 essential vegan restaurants in Las Vegas
Hundreds of meal deals across Las Vegas for Restaurant Week
Hundreds of meal deals across Las Vegas for Restaurant Week
8 food and drink options to celebrate Pride Month
8 food and drink options to celebrate Pride Month