Michael Mina’s pub at MGM Grand to close; new concept to debut in December

Michael Mina’s Pub 1842 will shutter in late November, making way for International Smoke, a collaboration with Ayesha Curry.

Chef Michael Mina, left, and Nick Dugan, executive chef at Michael Mina Bellagio, are shown during Picnic in the Park at the Park at 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd. during Vegas Uncork’d festivities on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Mina will close Pub 1842 at MGM Grand next month to make room for a local incarnation of International Smoke. Staff was informed Friday afternoon that the restaurant will shutter in late November, although an exact date hasn’t been determined. The new concept is expected to launch in December.

A collaboration with Ayesha Curry, International Smoke is a wood-fired restaurant specializing in smoke-infused dishes that debuted as a pop-up at San Francisco’s MINA Test Kitchen in 2016, and now has permanent outposts in San Francisco, Houston, Miami and San Diego. Its menu will include three styles of St. Louis cut pork ribs (American Barbeque with Smokey Mama Sauce; Vietnamese Lemongrass with Saigon Streusel; and Korean Sesame-Gochujang with toasted black sesame seeds). Patrons can also expect a shellfish platter with charcoal-grilled oysters, shrimp, lobster and crab steamed tableside with lemon grass tea.

The majority of the staff will transition to the new restaurant.

Mina operates over 40 restaurants in the U.S. and Dubai, including Michael Mina Bellagio, Bardot Brasserie at Aria and StripSteak at Mandalay Bay. Curry is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times bestselling author and host of ABC’s “Family Food Fight.”

