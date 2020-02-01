Michael Symon to feature fellow Las Vegas chef on TV

Michael Symon, chef/owner of Mabel’s BBQ at the Palms, will feature Kitchen Table Squared and its chef on Tuesday’s episode of “Burgers, Brew & ‘Que.”

Michael Symon in "Burgers, Brew & 'Que" (Michael Blair/Food Network)

Kitchen Table Squared at The Gramercy, 9205 W. Russell Road, and its chef/owner, Javier Chavez, will be featured in an episode of Michael Symon’s “Burgers, Brew & ‘Que” at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Food Network.

The restaurant will host a viewing party from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday with a special happy hour menu. Additionally, each guest will get a complimentary glass of sparkling wine upon arrival.

The content of the episode is secret until air time, but possibilities are Chavez’ Chile Colorado and apple skillet.

