Milkcow ice cream shop coming to Las Vegas

The milk and honey soft-serve brand with locations in over 15 countries is set to debut in the valley this month.

Milkcow, which offers milk and honey sof-serve, is set to debut around June 18, 2022, in Tivoli Village. (Credit Tivoli Village)

Milkcow, which offers milk and honey sof-serve, is set to debut around June 18, 2022, in Tivoli Village. (Credit Tivoli Village)

A Durango to Silverton cocktail in the Lost Cactus bar at the FlyOver experience in Lass Vegas offers a dramatic take on an old-fashioned. (FlyOver in Las Vegas by Pursuit)

A Touch of Burlesque is presenting a burlesque brunch on June 12, 2022, to benefit the Nevada SPCA. (Credit A Touch of Burlesque)

A section of the dining area in Tacos & Tequila, now open in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (@501 Studios)

A floral depiction of a sugar skull decorates the entrance foyer at Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tivoli Village, already a land flowing with chardonnay and Range Rovers, will also be a land flowing with milk and honey around June 18 as Milkcow, a milk and honey soft-serve spot, opens at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. According to the company, Milkcow is now open in more than 15 countries. Details: tivolivillagelv.com/dining/milkcow-cafe.

◆ ◆ ◆

It looks like Springs Café will replace Divine Café, which closed May 29 after eight years at the Springs Preserve. An agreement for Springs Café LLC to operate a restaurant and catering services at Springs Preserve is an action item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors, which oversees the preserve.

Nevada Secretary of State records indicate Springs Café LLC is a recently formed limited-liability company with David Mozes (of Bronze Café) listed as registered agent and Aspire Coffee House LLC (of Vegas) as one of two managing members.

◆ ◆ ◆

Tacos & Tequila, once at Luxor, has reopened in 4,000 square feet at Palace Station. That’s plenty of space for queso fundido, shredded chicken tortilla soup, grilled fish burritos, beef barbacoa enchiladas, combination plates (pick any three), carnitas and carne asada from the grill and, of course, the signature No. 1 Alambre Tacos (filet mignon, applewood-smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, poblano chiles).

At brunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays), look for pozole, chilaquiles, a machaca burrito, tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs and chorizo, and steak and eggs. Margaritas? There are five versions, plus JAJA reposado margaritas by the glass or pitcher. Menu/details: tacosandtequilalv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

And in other brunch news … Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosts its La Mañana brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays with brunch cocktails like a Oaxacan Mule (Patron Silver, ginger beer, lime), all-you-can-enjoy mimosas and bellinis, guacs like a pomegranate jicama update, avocado and roasted corn taquitos, huevos a la Mexicana, short rib Benedict and live music. Menu/details: virginhotelslv.com/dine-and-drink/casa-calavera.

◆ ◆ ◆

The flight is virtual; the buzz is real.

Using ultra high-definition projection, scents and wind, FlyOver on the Strip offers immersive flights across global landscapes. The attraction also has a bar and lounge, the Lost Cactus, that serves Western-themed cocktails like a Tipsy Mule, a twist on a Moscow Mule with spicy chipotle and roasted pineapple, and a Durango to Silverton, a hickory-smoked ode to an old-fashioned. Visit flyoverlasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

A little skin, a little eggs Benedict. A Touch of Burlesque, the Vegas burlesque and cabaret show, hosts a brunch with all-you-can-enjoy mimosas, burlesque numbers, male revue performances, magic and more beginning at 2 p.m. June 12 (pre-show performer meet-and-greet at 1 p.m.). The event at Centerfolds Cabaret, 4416 Paradise Road, benefits the Nevada SPCA.

Tickets: $65 individual regular, $85 individual VIP with bottle service (for up to six people). Purchase: 702-767-8757. Details: atouchofburlesquelv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Head to Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village for a five-course wine dinner held in collaboration with Fort Ross Vineyards. The event is inspired by the rugged beauty of Sonoma County’s Pacific coast, the least-visited section of the wine-growing powerhouse. Dishes are set to include stunning selections like scallop crudo with popcorn custard, corn shoots and finger lime caviar; porcini-braised boar caramelle with fresh tomato and blackberries; and orange blossom mascarpone with strawberry powder and Honey-Nut Cheerio shortbread. June 16, $150 per person plus taxes and fees. Learn more at adaslv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

You can help save the seas, even from the landlocked Mojave Desert. Dine at a Rubio’s on Wednesday to receive a complimentary reusable tote bag with any purchase. The retro-designed satchel is emblazoned with a motto for motivation’s sake: “Life’s an Ocean, Find Your Wave.”

On the Side runs in Sunday’s Taste section. Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.