Mint Indian Bistro starts Rotifix; Water Grill takes Spago spot

Mint Indian Bistro owner Kris Parikh has announced the launch of Rotifix, an Indian meal service. The food is available ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook, by the meal, by the week, by the pound or whatever is desired, and available for pick-up or delivery.

The interior of the Mint Indian Bistro restaurant at 730 E. Flamingo Road, is shown on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Manoj Dhamala works on an Indian curry in the kitchen of the Mint Indian Bistro at 730 E. Flamingo Road on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Spago's inside the Forum Shops in August of 2000. Christine H. Wetzel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

There's a rolling 21-day menu of dishes from different regions, with choices to suit various dietary restrictions. Go to rotifix.com.

Water Grill’s opening date

The Forum Shops at Caesars has announced a Feb. 15 opening for Water Grill, in the longtime Spago location. The seafood mini-chain has five locations in Southern California, where it serves a variety of first-of-season fish, crustaceans and bivalves from a menu that changes daily. Decor will include the signature copper-topped bar, reclaimed wood on the floor and live seafood tanks in the exhibition kitchen. Parent company King’s Seafood Company has a King’s Fish House at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Spago, which became Las Vegas’ first high-profile shopping-center restaurant when it opened at the Forum Shops in 1992, moved to Bellagio in June.

‘Dilly, Dilly!’ is here

If you’ve been amused or annoyed by the Bud Light “Dilly Dilly” commercials, know that the 10 Applebee’s locations in Southern Nevada are offering the $2 Dilly Dilly — a 10-ounce Bud Light draft — through Friday. Mead not included.

