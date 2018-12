It’s ice, ice baby — a supercool adult beverage to warm you up for a hot 2019. Cinnaspresso at Minus5 Ice Experience is a blend of cinnamon whiskey, coffee liqueur and light cream with a candy cane garnish.

It’s ice, ice baby — a supercool adult beverage to warm you up for a hot 2019. Cinnaspresso at Minus5 Ice Experience is a blend of cinnamon whiskey, coffee liqueur and light cream with a candy cane garnish, served in a glass made of ice. It’s $13 through New Year’s Eve at Minus5 Ice Experience at Mandalay Bay and The Venetian.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella