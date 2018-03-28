Modern French spot to replace Chada Street in Chinatown

The popular Chinatown Thai spot Chada Street is closing, to be replaced by a modern French restaurant.

Google Street View

Eatt Team at Partage

The popular Chinatown Thai spot Chada Street is closing, to be replaced by a modern French restaurant.

Chada Street is scheduled to close Sunday. It will be replaced by Partage, from the team behind Eatt Gourmet Bistro: chef Yuri Szarzewski, pastry chef Vincent Pellerin and manager Nicolas Kalpokdjian. Partage, which means “sharing” in French, will offer tasting menus of five, seven or nine courses as well as an a la carte menu of what are being described as “creative gourmet recipes,” with a full bar and late-night happy hour. The new owners are hoping to open May 15, following a remodel that will include a private room, a semi-private room and a chef’s table.

The stretch of Spring Mountain Road between Valley View Boulevard and Jones Boulevard, often casually referred to as Chinatown, has long been a haven for a wide assortment of Asian restaurants. Recently, however, it’s become a dining hub for an even wider variety of cuisines.

“Chinatown is changing a lot and is now a great alternative to The Strip to find great restaurants at affordable price, and free parking,” says Kalpokdjian. “Italian, Mexican and modern American restaurants have already contributed to this change, and we want to bring our touch as well.”

Partage intends to be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

3839 Spring Mountain Rd