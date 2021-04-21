Mole on menu at Review-Journal’s next online cooking lesson

Chef La Che again will host home cooks for the second installment in the Review-Journal’s Food & Cocktail Virtual Series.

Chef La Che will host the second installment in the Review-Journal’s Food & Cocktail Virtual Series on May 13. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicken mole is on the menu for the next installment of the Review-Journal’s Food & Cocktail Virtual Series. (La Bonita Supermarkets)

The second installment in the Review-Journal’s Food & Cocktail Virtual Series will take place on May 13, and ingredient boxes are on sale now.

La Bonita Supermarkets spokeswoman Celeste Perez, known professionally as “Chef La Che,” once again will walk Zoom viewers through step-by-step instructions on how to prepare a meal, with cocktails, from a box of prepared ingredients. This time, chicken with mole sauce and homemade tortillas will be on the menu, with traditional Margaritas to wash it down.

“It’s super-exciting to have the materials ready,” Perez says. “You don’t have to really go and shop.”

Home cooks who want to participate can order the ingredient box online at reviewjournal.com/cooking, before May 9. Boxes are $70, and have everything needed to make a meal for up to four people. Those placing orders can choose to pick up the boxes any time between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 11 or 12, at our choice of two La Bonita locations at either 6000 W. Cheyenne Avenue or 2851 N. Green Valley Parkway. The chef will offer her online lesson on May 13, answering questions along the way.

This is the second of four quarterly virtual lessons planned for 2021. The series will continue with shrimp ceviche, homemade guacamole, Latin grilling and charro negro or palmoa cocktails (or both) on Aug. 12. The year’s final lesson will take place on Nov. 11, and will feature holiday tamales, rice pudding and hot, spiced chocolate.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.