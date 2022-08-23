More dates added to Mount Charleston Lodge dining series

Guests at a Sunday Chef's Table Dinner from part one of the Pine Dinining series at Mount Charleston Lodge outside Las Vegas, summer 2022. (Shaun Bruscher)

On the mountain, the chefs continue to pop up.

The Pine Dining series at Mount Charleston Lodge announced additional weekends featuring top Las Vegas chefs.

The first part of the series began July 23 and 24 with chef-restaurateur James Trees and continued through the next four weekends, finishing Aug. 13 and 14 with chef-restaurateur Nicole Brisson.

“The first few weeks of the series have been tremendous, and we think the community will be thrilled with the upcoming chef lineup,” said Christina Ellis, general manager of Ellis Island Casino, whose family owns the lodge.

As earlier in the summer, part two of the series offers Saturday Chef Cookouts with cookout-style food stations and bar service, and a Sunday Chef’s Table Dinner with chefs walking guests through a coursed menu and beverage pairings. Each event benefits a local nonprofit. The part two weekends are:

— Sept. 3: Pizza Saturday with pizzaolos Chris Decker (Metro Pizza), Ismaele Romano (Via Focaccia), Michael Vakneen (Pop Up Pizza) and Giovanni Mauro (Monzù and Old School Pizzeria); benefits Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.

— Sept. 4: Gina Marinelli of La Strega and Harlø Steakhouse & Bar; benefits Second Chance Animal Rescue.

— Sept. 10 and 11: Todd English of Olives, The Pepper Club, and The Beast at Area15; benefits Communities in Schools of Nevada.

There is no parking on the mountain. A shuttle service with pickup destinations throughout the valley will be available to purchase with Pine Dining tickets. Cabins also may be rented. Tickets/details: mtcharlestonlodge.com/pinedining.

E.W. Griffith, a pioneering Las Vegas merchant, built the Mount Charleston Lodge in 1915. The Ellis family purchased the landmark in 2018. A fire destroyed the lodge last September. The Ellis family, in a statement, said it would soon announce rebuilding plans.

