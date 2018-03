Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day, and restaurants and bars all over Las Vegas are going to be serving green beer and all sorts of food specialties. Morels Steakhouse & Bistro at Palazzo is offering green Gigil lager from Verdugo West Brewing Co. and green shamrock-shaped pistachio macarons layered around mint ice cream to go with it. Or maybe not. The shamrocks, which will be available at the bar, will be $12, the beer $8, Saturday only.