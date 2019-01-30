Morimoto teases Las Vegas ramen spot — VIDEO

Masaharu Morimoto gave Las Vegas a taste of his ramen last week with a four-day pop-up of his New York and Hawaii restaurant Momosan in the lounge of his eponymous MGM Grand restaurant.

Masaharu Morimoto gave Las Vegas a taste of his ramen last week with a four-day pop-up of his New York and Hawaii restaurant Momosan in the lounge of his eponymous MGM Grand restaurant. And that, of course, left many wondering whether we may get our own Momosan sometime soon.

When we asked him directly, he said that he didn’t know, but seemed to indicate that because it does well on Waikiki Beach, in an outdoor space, it might work better outside of the air-conditioned casinos, as a standalone desert restaurant. A bit later, speaking to a group of diners, he did tease that “in the future, I’m going to do Momosan in this city.”

Sneak peek at Old Soul

Eat chef/founder Natalie Young is using this week’s Winter Market show at the World Market Center as a preview for her restaurant Old Soul, which is inside the center. If fighting the convention crowds proves too daunting a task, you’ll only have to wait two more weeks before it opens for good. After finishing the special event Thursday, Old Soul will go dark until officially opening on Valentine’s Day. Reservations are available for the holiday, or any time thereafter, at oldsoul.chefnatalieyoung.com.

Chef opens new Thai spot

Another eagerly awaited restaurant is finally serving customers. Bank Atcharawan’s new Thai restaurant Lamaii has opened at 4480 Spring Mountain Road. In addition to operating the dessert spot The Patio on Decatur Boulevard, Atcharawan’s resume includes opening and later selling the popular restaurants Chada Thai and Chada Street.

Locals at Sundance

Las Vegas-based restaurant duo Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla will host the Feature Film Competition Dinner for 175 filmmakers Wednesday evening at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Free subs

Even though the temporary federal shutdown has ended, local Port of Subs outlets are offering a small classic sub Wednesday to any worker who shows a federal ID.

Sightings

Broadway actor Anthony Mackie and Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry of The Band Perry on separate evenings at Tao at The Venetian. Golden Knights left winger Max Pacioretty at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

