Morimoto to bring ramen concept to Las Vegas Strip this month

Masaharu Morimoto attends the grand opening of his first Las Vegas restaurant, Morimoto, at MGM Grand on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Chef Masaharu Morimoto has announced that he’s bringing his ramen concept Momosan Ramen & Sake to his MGM Grand restaurant for four days later this month. From Jan. 23 through Jan. 26, he’ll be offering an a la carte ramen menu in the restaurant’s lounge, featuring items such as Tokyo chicken ramen, Momosan tonkotsu, soft shell crab bao, gyudon (beef belly bowl) and crispy mimiga (pig ear).

Momosan, which the chef says “pays homage to my childhood in Hiroshima, where I developed an early love of noodles,” opened in New York in 2016. He’s since opened a second location in the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, with a third coming this summer in Seattle’s International District. In the past, he’s expressed an interest in bringing it to Las Vegas.

The pop-up dining experience will be available daily from 4 p.m. during its short local run. You can reserve a table through mgmgrand.com.