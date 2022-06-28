90°F
Mount Charleston Lodge dining series draws top Las Vegas chefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2022 - 7:10 am
 
The Mount Charleston Lodge Cabins can be reserved during the lodge's Pine Dining series. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chef James Trees (Authentic Public Relations)
Chef Nicole Brisson (Authentic Public Relations)
Chef Justin Hall (Authentic Public Relations)

The past two years — with their many travails — have been difficult times to manage for Southern Nevada restaurants and others in the hospitality industry. But perhaps no other setback in recent times seemed as arbitrary and heartbreaking as the Sept. 16, 2021, fire that destroyed the Mount Charleston Lodge, a beloved alpine destination in the Spring Mountains high above the Las Vegas Valley.

The owners, the Ellis family of Ellis Island hotel-casino fame, plan to rebuild the structure. While no date has been set for that project, General Manager Christina Ellis has created a summer dinner series — Pine Dining — which will allow notable local chefs to wow visitors and put a focus on the upcoming restoration. The series will include Saturday cookout-style food stations with samplings curated by individual chefs or chef collaborations and a more formal Sunday Chef’s Table Dinner with food and beverage pairings.

A number of top toques have signed on, including James Trees (Esther’s Kitchen, Al Solito Posto and Ada’s Wine Bar) for July 23 and 24; Justin Hall (Main Street Provisions) for July 30 and 31; Colin Fukunaga and Dan Coughlin (Fuku Burger and Le Thai, respectively) for Aug. 6; and Nicole Brisson (Brezza, Bar Zazu and Amari) for Aug. 13 and 14.

Each chef will have nonprofit partner for their respective dinners, and ticket sales will benefit the charities. Pine Dining will not fund the rebuilding of the lodge.

Tickets are available at mtcharlestonlodge.com/pinedining. Mount Charleston Cabins are also available for guests looking to make a weekend out of their mountain experience. There will be no private car parking available at the events for guests who don’t make cabin reservations, but a shuttle service will be available.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

