Mozen Bistro focuses energy on select Asian dishes

You don’t have to tell Shawn Armstrong that Asian cuisine encompasses a “very broad spectrum” of dishes, styles and culinary traditions.

But that hasn’t dissuaded Armstrong and Mozen Bistro from offering a menu largely derived from four of Asia’s most popular cuisines: Chinese, Indian, Japanese “and then we do a bit of Thai.”

Mozen Bistro — think “Mandarin Oriental” combined with “zen” — opened seven months ago on the third floor of the Mandarin Oriental at CityCenter, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

“We pretty much like to stick to traditional styles. Obviously there is some crossover here and there because of the dynamics of the kitchen but, for the most part, it’s traditional,” says Armstrong, the hotel’s executive chef, who lived and worked in Asia for 10 years.

Mozen Bistro’s MO is to stress quality and creativity in select dishes rather than offering an overpacked but just-OK menu, Armstrong notes. “What we do for Indian food would, I think, be the best in the city, but there are only four or five (Indian) dishes on the menu,” he says as an example.

The restaurant even includes a few American-flavored classics and comfort foods, albeit with an upscale twist. Guests may, for instance, pair Colorado rack of lamb or herb-roasted Alaskan halibut with their choice of eight sauces, such as Maytag Blue cheese or tamarind chutney.

On Sundays, brunch ($58) from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. offers diners a buffet featuring such items as sushi, sashimi, deli meats and breakfast pastries; a selection of canapes and hors d’oeuvres; and a la carte selections.

Mozen Bistro’s decor reflects the chic vibe of the hotel, with leather banquettes and, Armstrong says, “a bright, clean, sleek modern feel, but also very comfortable.”

The restaurant seats 120, and the dress code is “smart casual.” Hours are from 6:30 to 11 a.m. for breakfast; 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch; and 6 to 10 p.m. for dinner. A menu featuring lighter fare is offered from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Starters: Singapore BBQ stingray, $17; Mandarin Oriental bento box, $32; 72-hour Kobe short rib with edamame puree and yuzu mustard sauce, $21

Soups and salads: Hot and sour soup, $16; house cured bacon salad, $16

Entrees: Royal tandoori platter (an assortment of prawn, chicken and lamb chop roasted in a clay oven), $40; murgh mukhani (tandoor roasted chicken in creamy Indian curry), $30

Desserts: Panna cotta, $12; Double 8 layer cake, $12

Information: 590-8888

By JOHN PRZYBYS