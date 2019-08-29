Mr. Chow in Las Vegas serves a $1,000 gold-encrusted filet mignon

Mr. Chow, which overlooks the Garden of the Gods pool at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, serves a filet mignon that’s wrapped in gold and draped with a caviar garland.

The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow at Ceasars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. It's coated in real 24-karat gold leaf sheets and sits in a pool of black pepper sauce and is topped with Petrossian Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Executive Chef Zhen Han prepares The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon by covering the meat with sheets of edible gold leaf at Mr. Chow at Ceasars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Executive Chef Zhen Han prepares The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon by adding Petrossian Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar at Mr. Chow at Ceasars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which — yup — is coated with real 24-karat gold.

The restaurant starts with an 8- to 10-ounce cut of beef and applies a black-pepper crust. Upon order, the meat is deep-fried, wrapped in about $100 worth of gold leaf and sliced into medallions, which are arrayed on a pool of Mr. Chow’s secret black-pepper sauce and draped with a glistening garland of about 1.3 ounces of Petrossian Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar.

Conceived by the restaurant’s executive chef, Zhen Han, and general manager, Patrice Rozat, it’s garnished with fresh asparagus spears and broccoli florets and served with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. It’s $1,000, and must be requested 48 hours in advance.

