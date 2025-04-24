83°F
Dining Out

Much-anticipated seafood restaurant reveals opening date on Las Vegas Strip

The exterior of Lakeside restaurant, which opened in 2010 on the Lake of Dreams at Wynn Las Veg ...
The exterior of Lakeside restaurant, which opened in 2010 on the Lake of Dreams at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. The restaurant, closed since July 2024, is being replaced by Pisces Bar & Seafare in spring 2025. (Barbara Kraft)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2025 - 12:11 pm
 

Pisces Bar & Seafare is about to take to the briny deep.

The restaurant on the Lake of Dreams at Wynn Las Vegas has set an opening date. Folks can land reservations beginning May 10. Pisces replaces what was supposed to have been Fiola Mare, which Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi bailed on in January. About a month later, Wynn announced plans for Pisces, a return to its longtime (and successful) practice of creating concepts in-house.

Executive chef Martin Heierling leads the kitchen. His 30-year culinary CV includes stints at Bellagio, Vdara, and under legendary chef Gray Kunz at Lespinasse, one of the finest restaurants ever to open in New York City. Most recently, the chef was with Noble 33 group, whose portfolio includes Toca Madera in Vegas, Casa Madera in West Hollywood, California, and Sparrow Italia in London and Miami.

The coastal Mediterranean menu features caviar and crudo, seafood platters, fresh fish sourced daily from the Mediterranean, dry-aged fish, pasta dishes and desserts from Wynn executive pastry chef Jennifer Yee. Wynn’s master mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini, is fashioning cocktails for Pisces that pay homage to sea and shore. A wine list completes the beverage program.

Pisces occupies the waterside space that once housed Lakeside, which opened in 2010 in the former Daniel Boulud Brasserie. Lakeside closed in July.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

