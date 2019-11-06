Nacho Daddy rolls out specials to mark National Nachos Day

Las Vegas-based Nacho Daddy will serve flights of its most popular nachos on Wednesday. North of the Border or South of the Border trios are available.

Making a North of the Border nacho flight at Nacho Daddy in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North of the Border flight at Nacho Daddy has Buffalo Hot Nachos, Nacho Average Burger Nachos and BBQ Chicken Nachos. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On National Nachos Day on Wednesday, you can let your nachos take flight. On that day and that day only, Nacho Daddy is featuring two flights, or trios of nachos.

North of the Border is Buffalo Hot Nachos (popcorn chicken with white queso, ranch, celery and green onions), Nacho Average Burger Nachos (ground beef, bacon, queso, onions, tomatoes and lettuce) and BBQ Chicken Nachos (chicken breast with house-made barbecue sauce, queso, black bean corn salsa and cilantro). It’s $14.95.

The South of the Border flight is Supreme Tostada Nachos (ground beef, cheese blend and queso, refried beans, pico de gallo, etc.), Fiesta Nachos (chicken with salsa, sauteed onions, refried beans and cheeses, etc.) and Enchilada Nachos (chicken breast with a cheese blend, red or green enchilada sauce, refried beans, etc.). It’s $17.95.

The Fiesta Nachos are on tri-colored chips, the others are on house-made corn chips.

Nacho Daddy has three locations in the valley: 113 N. Fourth St. in downtown Las Vegas; 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South on the Las Vegas Strip; and 9560 W. Sahara Ave.