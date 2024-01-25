59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2024 - 1:40 pm
Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review ...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The nachos were $24. For six chips.

On Monday, X user @MuTigerMike, who happens to be Mike Herman, director of slot operations at the Rio, posted a picture of six forlorn nachos accompanied by four condiments and by sprigs of cilantro doing their best in a bad situation.

The post indicated the nachos — nachinos?, nachettes? — were from the Fontainebleau sportsbook, also known as The Tavern.

And then all X broke loose as users on the platform, typically a warm and nurturing group, weighed in.

Johnny Betancourt questioned the chip-condiment ratio:

Professor Nez wondered about ingredient cost:

Glam Villain missed the old days:

Scott Reynolds posited some potential personal pleasure:

The hashtag #nachogate went viral, and it’s still trending Thursday.

The property replies (and so do competitors)

On Tuesday, the property responded to @MuTigerMike and the nacho nattering:

Meantime, nacho purveyors (or their fans) across Vegas gleefully shared images of their versions (by way of size comparison):

New nachos and the power of expectations

The X-sanguination had the intended effect. On Thursday, the Fontainebleau announced the nachos had been been refashioned and sized up, with a scoop of guac from the looks of it:

This week in the city, the former president of Resorts World pleaded guilty to charges in federal court, the descendants of traffic cones continued to swarm like an invasive species and the countdown to the Super Bowl has begun. But … #nachogate?

Much of the reaction to the paltry plate can be put down to expectations. People expect nachos to be mounded, heaped, piled high. They also expect them to be, if not downright cheap, at least a good deal. These nachos were more like canapés, and $4 a chip was not a good deal.

Now, if those six chips had been topped with caviar for $24, people would have been weeping for joy, then inhaling. It’s all relative.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
2
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
3
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
4
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
5
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Customers line up at the In-N-Out drive-thru off Hegenberger Road in Oakland, Calif., on Monday ...
In-N-Out to close first location in its 75-year history due to wave of crime
The Associated Press

In-N-Out Burger says it will close its first location in its 75-year history due to a wave of car break-ins, property damage, theft and robberies affecting customers and employees alike at its only restaurant in Oakland, California.

Spectators photograph The Sphere while it shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as s ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

U2 returns to the Sphere, Nevada Ballet Theatre presents “Balanchine & Robbins” and rockers Styx launch a residency run this week in Las Vegas.

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant in Durango Casino in southwest Las Vegas introduced weekend brun ...
5 new restaurants in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The roundup includes the cooking of Senegal, burgers that began in Pakistan and famous restaurateurs going off-Strip for the first time.

More stories
3 Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2024
3 Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2024
Henderson restaurant celebrating anniversary with $1 mimosas
Henderson restaurant celebrating anniversary with $1 mimosas
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Seattle tea shop mogul opens Strip location featuring ‘instant’ cans
Seattle tea shop mogul opens Strip location featuring ‘instant’ cans
NYC chefs to open 2 restaurants in Henderson
NYC chefs to open 2 restaurants in Henderson
Early Birds, a breakfast spot with cocktails, to open in March
Early Birds, a breakfast spot with cocktails, to open in March