71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Food

Naked City Pizza closes original Las Vegas location after 10 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 5:47 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 5:53 pm

Naked City Pizza owner Chris Palmeri announced on social media Thursday that he has permanently closed the original Naked City Pizza location inside Moon Doggie’s Bar on Arville Street, after more than 10 years of operation.

This is not a post I had hoped to ever make. We are officially closed permanently as of today at our…

Posted by Naked City Pizza on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Palmeri’s Facebook post begins by saying “This is not a post I had hoped to ever make,” and goes on to say “I could drag this out into an essay long post but I’d rather just say … this sucks, this pandemic sucks.”

Speaking to the Review-Journal about the closure, Palmeri explained that with his lease coming to an end, he found himself unable to negotiate a new one that was workable for both him and his landlord, given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The opening, closing, opening, has really been devastating for that place, more than the other two (locations),” Palmeri said. “It just wasn’t something we could work out, and ultimately we all agreed the best thing for his business and our business, to make sure we’re here for a long time, is to (split) amicably.”

The chef promises that Naked City will continue in Las Vegas, noting the company has secured long-term leases at both its Paradise Road and Blue Diamond Road locations. He also wants the Buffalo Bills fans who had made Moon Doggies their game-day home to know that the watch parties will continue at the Office Bar attached to Naked City’s Paradise Road location. Nonetheless, he says this decision hurts.

“It’s more than 10 years of my life. It’s more than half my time in Las Vegas. And it’s going to be weird not having it.”

Palmeri made his name on the Strip, serving as executive chef for Rick Bayless’ Diego in MGM Grand before striking out on his own. After selling hot dogs from a cart in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Boulevard bar Dino’s, he briefly operated the Naked City Sandwich Shop brick-and-mortar before launching the pizza brand at Moon Doggie’s in late 2009. His Buffalo, New York, style pizzas exploded in popularity after being featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2012.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

MOST READ
1
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
3
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
4
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
5
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wine can run the gamut from Trader Joe’s Two Buck Chuck all the way to vintages that can cost ...
Buying the best cheap wine — that also tastes good
By Danielle Braff The Penny Hoarder

You may have champagne tastes on a boxed wine budget, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a bottle of wine that tastes like maroon vinegar.