Naked City Pizza teaming with Bacon Bar on pizzas and wings

Naked City Pizza is joining forces with Bacon Bar. Naked City founder Chris Palmeri reports he’ll bring some of his most popular dishes to the Rancho Drive restaurant.

Pizza. (Naked City Pizza/Facebook)

Naked City Pizza is joining forces with Bacon Bar. Naked City founder Chris Palmeri reports he’ll bring some of his most popular dishes to the Rancho Drive restaurant. He stresses, however, “it will not be a full-blown Naked City Pizza restaurant, but rather Bacon Bar featuring pizza and wings created by Naked City Pizza.” The pizza menu, featuring six varieties, launches Tuesday, with the wings set to roll out later next week. Both will be available for delivery through UberEats.

Naked City shot to fame after its original location in Moon Doggies Bar & Grill on Arville Street was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network. It has three full-time outlets throughout the valley, as well as concessions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Cashman Field.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

3520 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130