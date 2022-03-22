Name behind popular Summerlin pizzeria dies at 85

Domenico “Dom” DeMarco, whose name is on the popular Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar in Summerlin, has died at 85. Albert Scalleat, owner of Dom DeMarco’s, pays tribute.

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar in Summerlin. The Brooklyn pizza maker behind the restaurant's name has died at 85. (Review-Journal/Greg Thilmont)

Dominico DeMarco works at his pizza parlour, DiFara's, in New York, Thursday, March 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar in Summerlin. The Brooklyn pizza maker behind the restaurant's name has died at 85. (Review-Journal/Greg Thilmont)

It’s a bittersweet time in the restaurant world, as the namesake of the popular Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar in Summerlin has passed away.

Domenico “Dom” DeMarco died recently at 85, according to a Facebook post by his daughter, Margie DeMarco Mieles. Mr. DeMarco was known internationally for his Di Fara Pizza place in Brooklyn.

That’s where Albert Scalleat, owner of Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar, first tasted DeMarco’s high-quality, handcrafted pies and decided they should be served in Las Vegas, too.

It took some convincing, Scalleat related, as DeMarco wasn’t a fan of leaving his beloved hometown, let alone flying across the country. And their first meeting, complete with an obligatory business card, didn’t look too promising for Scalleat’s entrepreneurial vision.

“He puts [my] card in his pocket and says to me in Brooklynese, ‘Vegas, why would I wanna go to Las Vegas? I got everything I want right here on my block. I don’t even own a car. I don’t have ‘ta — I’ve got everything on my block,’” said Scalleat.

Luckily for Scalleat — and Southern Nevada pizza lovers — DeMarco’s wife was a fan of Sin City-themed TV shows, so the New York City couple accepted an offer to visit Las Vegas. Once here, they were wine and dined, including pies at homegrown Metro Pizza. Later, over an expensive bottle of Amarone wine at 9 a.m. in Brooklyn, a gentlemen’s agreement was sealed with a handshake: Scalleat could license the Dom DeMarco moniker.

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar opened in 2011; it was followed in 2014 by a Di Fara outpost at Caesars Palace.

Scalleat noted that DeMarco is foundational in the gourmet pizza culture that has blossomed in the U.S. “He was the guy who was so meticulous about his pizza. Everything was imported. Everything was the best,” Scalleat said.

“He was a wonderful guy. All he liked to do was make pizzas, sing, drink that Amarone wine, laugh and tell jokes, ” he added in tribute of DeMarco.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6266. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.