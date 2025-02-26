Napa Valley cult winery to host rare dinner on Las Vegas Strip

The event, including two vintages of flagship Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, is the only wine dinner the winery will host in the U.S. in 2025.

Screaming Eagle, the ferociously private winery on a craggy hillside in Napa Valley, whose property is closed to the public, and whose wines are sold only to people on a mailing list that is full, with spots reportedly taking longer than decade to become available, is hosting only one wine dinner in the U.S. this year — in Las Vegas.

Beginning at 7 p.m. March 8, Wynn Las Vegas will join Screaming Eagle to present the dinner in the private dining room of Delilah. The evening features a multicourse menu created by Delilah executive chef Jonathan Bauman and chef Christopher Lee, Wynn’s vice president of culinary operations.

Armand de Maigret, Screaming Eagle estate director, and Cristie Norman, lead sommelier of Delilah, will take guests through tastings of sauvignon blanc, two vintages of The Flight merlot blend and two vintages of the winery’s flagship cabernet sauvignon. Screaming Eagle wines are known for their structure, balance, potential for aging, rarity and the cultish veneration they inspire among wine enthusiasts.

The dinner is part of Wynn’s Connoisseur Series. Cost: $6,500, plus tax and gratuity; wynnlasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Palate restaurant, 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110, recently introduced its brunch that runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The beverage menu features bottomless rosé, bottomless mimosas, Champagnes and other sips.

On the food side, look for dishes like a kale salad arranged like art, longganisa sliders, banana bread French toast with banana pastry cream, roasted pork belly with fried rice and eggs, and a Half Bird Board with free-range fried chicken, house biscuits and kimchi mac and cheese. Sterling Buckley is executive chef. Visit palatelv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

On Sunday, Good Pie, 1212 S. Main St. in downtown Las Vegas and 835 Seven Hills Drive in Henderson, is serving a special Jameson Whiskey cocktail ($14) called Hope Eternal. All proceeds will be donated to the GoFundMe supporting the daughter of Hope Ritter, the downtown Vegas bartender who was killed Feb. 15.

◆ ◆ ◆

On March 10, chef Steve Kestler of Aroma Latin American Cocina in Henderson will join sommelier Eric Prato of Garagiste Wine Room to present a four-course dinner with South American wines at Garagiste, 197 E. California Ave., Suite 140. Among the pairings: tuna ceviche Nikkei with Carasur moscatel tinto from Argentina.

Seatings are at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Cost of $129 includes tax and gratuity; garagistelv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 6 p.m. March 10, Aromi Italian Restaurant &Wine Bar, 2110 N. Rampart Blvd., will present a tasting of a dozen Italian wines featuring a 3-ounce pour of prosecco rosé and 1.5-ounce pours of 11 other wines. A four-course dinner with Italian wine pairings follows the tasting.

Among the pairings: lamb osso buco in its own jus with ’97 Felsina Chianti Classico Riserva Rancia from a rare large-format bottle. Cost of $165 includes tax and gratuity; OpenTable or 725-777-2476. Chef-owner German Castellanos of Aromi and Dominic Nocerino, founder-owner of Vinifera Imports, will host the dinner. Visit aromilasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 4 to 9 p.m. March 12 through 15 and 4 to 8 p.m. March 16, Basilico Ristorante Italiano, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100, will present a 10-item tasting menu created by executive chef Francesco Di Caudo to celebrate the restaurant’s second anniversary. The meal is served family style, with individually plated desserts.

The menu consists of five antipasti (including braised meatball and gnocco fritto), rigatoni Amatriciana and ricotta cavatelli, scallops and oxtail, braised short rib and vanilla gelato with espresso espuma. Cost: $68; basilicolv.com or 702-534-7716.

