National Pizza Day sparks a round of specials in Las Vegas Valley

The Hog Heaven pizza, made with man candy bacon, pulled pork, red onions, parsley, smoked mozzarella and barbecue sauce. Photo taken on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Evel Pie, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, poses for a photo at his restaurant at The Palms on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Rattlesnake Pizza sits on the bar of Evel Pie on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Saturday is National Pizza Day, and several local restaurants are celebrating with specials this weekend. Evel Pie, Good Pie, Pop-Up Pizza, Metro Pizza on Decatur Boulevard and all Naked City Pizza locations will have a belated celebration on Sunday, offering $1 slices from 6-8 p.m., while Esther’s Kitchen will offer a special sausage and pepperoni “American Pie” for $20 all day Sunday. Proceeds from all of those will benefit Three Square food bank. Pizza Rock will also donate 10 percent from its regularly priced slices to the cause on Sunday. And Flour & Barley at The Linq will offer buy-one-get-one-free slices at its window and $10 cheese pizzas inside Friday through Sunday, with 10 percent to Three Square.

Sara’s at Palms now open

Celebrity Chef Michael Symon has officially opened Sara’s, the speakeasy-style supper club hidden behind a “secret” door inside his Palms restaurant, Mabel’s BBQ. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, Sara’s offers a more refined and intimate dining experience with formally attired servers, gourmet ingredients such as caviar and truffles, and tableside preparations. Starting March 7, Sara’s will offer late-night cocktails after normal dinner hours, with a cocktail menu that focuses on the casino boom of the ’50s and ’60s. Seating at Sara’s is limited — but not completely reserved for those who received special VIP keys at the Mabel’s grand opening party. A limited number of reservations are available through Open Table or you can call 702-944-5941 to be put on a wait list.

Spanish truffles at Jaleo

When it comes to truffles, France and Italy tend to get most of the attention, but Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramirez Monfort. ▶ reviewjournal.com/truffles

Eataly extends discount

Eataly is extending the locals discount it offered during its opening through the rest of this month. Visitors to the Park MGM dining spot can receive 20 percent off their purchases by showing a Nevada ID.

Chick’n Bites at Shake Shack

Shake Shack has introduced new Chick’n Bites at all of its local restaurants except the T-Mobile Arena location. Made from antibiotic-free chicken breasts, hand-breaded and fried to order, the bites are available in servings of six or 10 pieces, with a choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce.

Halal Guys, 7 Leaves Cafe to open

The Grand Canal Shoppes will get some international flavor with a pair of side-by-side restaurants set to open over the next few weeks. The Halal Guys will bring its Mediterranean eats on Valentine’s Day, and on March 1, 7 Leaves Cafe will begin offering Vietnamese-inspired tea.

Sightings

Retire NBA player and actor Dennis Rodman at Sake Rock at The Park.

D.J. Pierce, also known as drag queen Shangela, of “A Star is Born,” at Tao at The Venetian.

