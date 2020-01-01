Need help with the cooking? Ask autonomous system Julia

Autonomous system being shown at CES does a lot of the work for you, but you’ll have to wait until it hits the market.

Julia is the intelligent autonomous cooking system being introduced by TecPal Ltd. during CES (TecPal Ltd.)

Julia is the intelligent autonomous cooking system being introduced by TecPal Ltd. during CES (TecPal Ltd.)

“It slices! It dices!”

Well, maybe not. But it does chop, mix, steam, knead, emulsify, weigh, cook — and even clean itself.

It’s Julia, the intelligent autonomous cooking system being introduced by TecPal Ltd. during CES, which runs next week at 11 venues in Las Vegas. Julia, which can be controlled by a smartphone app or the dedicated Smart Kitchen Hub Tablet, is expected to hit the market during the third quarter of 2020.

If you’re stumped for what to make for dinner tonight, Julia can suggest something from her database of more than 500 recipes and growing. The tablet has touch-screen capability or can be controlled with a physical dial — or voice commands using Alexa, which is built in, or Google Assistant. You can use the tablet to buy ingredients for the recipe you choose and then just put them in the bowl, where the system takes over and gets the dish ready for the table. The recipes also include video and voice support.

CES, which is expected to draw more than 175,000 people to view the wares of more than 4,400 exhibiting companies, runs Tuesday through Jan. 10 at venues including the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is not open to the public.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.