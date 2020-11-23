Nevada to limit bar, restaurant capacity under new COVID rules

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday that as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, restaurants can serve no more than 25 percent of their capacity, and reservations are required.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday afternoon that he’s requiring restaurants and bars to cut back to 25 percent of capacity, both indoors and out, in what he called a “statewide pause” of at least three weeks.

The new restrictions, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, are in response to what he cited as a “massive increase in community spread.” Sisolak said a Nevadan is diagnosed with COVID-19 every minute.

Capacity limits must be posted, he said, and tables are to be limited to no more than four people each. Businesses that serve food are required to be reservation-only. Bar and counter seating must be socially distanced. And masks are required both indoors and out — even if 6-feet of social distancing is in effect — whenever a person is not actively eating or drinking, if he or she is with someone who’s not part of their own household. The same restrictions apply to restaurants within resorts.

The governor said residents and visitors are encouraged to patronize restaurants through curbside pickup, takeout and/or delivery.

Sisolak said if the state doesn’t experience an improvement in the trends in the next three weeks, further restrictions will be announced.

“We’re closer to the end than we are the beginning,” he said.

