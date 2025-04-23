New $50M nightlife venue headed to the Strip this summer

A new restaurant and nightlife hotspot, first announced in early 2023, is finally close to opening.

The Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas in February 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

New Las Vegas Boulevard nightlife venue is opening this summer

Bottled Blonde Las Vegas is slated to open this summer, according to Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group. Located at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, the venue “transforms from casual neighborhood Italian eatery by day to a high-energy nightlife scene by night,” according to its website, with a restaurant, bar and beer garden at the location.

Announced in April 2023, the $50 million standalone project is almost finished with construction, according to Evening Entertainment Group. Upon completion, the venue will be 25,000 square feet and three stories and will have an open-air rooftop lounge on the fourth level and a view of the Bellagio fountains across the street.

Neighboring Ole Red Las Vegas and located inside the open-air retail hub Grand Bazaar Shops, Bottled Blonde will face steep competition on the Strip, a corridor packed with places to eat, drink and party. Although, Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group, told the Review-Journal when the project was announced, the venue will be a “marquee location,” pointing to the high pedestrian count.

The nightlife hot spot will feature different music zones spanning its three stories, a 38-foot LED wall, over 40 HD TVs and 360-degree bars. The menu at other Bottled Blonde locations include offerings such as truffle fries, mozzarella sticks, wings, sliders, sandwiches, salads and pizza, with specialty cocktails like the Capri Sundays and a beer list.

Aside from being a restaurant and nightlife venue, it will also be available for private and semi-private bookings and events.

Besides the one slated for Las Vegas, Bottled Blonde has locations in Texas, Miami, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nashville.

