New beer pays homage to neon cowgirl Vegas Vickie

Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde, an easy-drinking lager, is a partnership between Circa casino in downtown Las Vegas and Able Baker Brewing in the Arts District. The beer is debuting Sept. 1, 2022, at the property. (Circa)

Kickin’ cowgirl neon and the Nevada Test Site come together in a new beer created for Circa in downtown Las Vegas.

Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde, a crisp, clean, easy-drinking lager, pays homage to the neon cowgirl that brightened Fremont Street for decades; she now glows, in 20-by-25-foot style, at Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge in Circa.

The beer is being brewed in the Arts District by Able Baker Brewing, named for the first two atomic shots in the Operation Ranger weapons testing in 1951 at the test site.

“We’re big history buffs, and it’s what we do with the brewery, so we’re really excited to do this with Circa,” said Randy Rohde, owner of Able Bakery.

The beer, served in 16-ounce cans for $9, launches with a tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Vegas Vickie’s.

“We’ve carried Able Baker beers in the past, and they have always gone over really well,” said Sam Pulliam, director of beverage for Circa. “We’ve been working on this beer for over a year. It’s creating this connection between the Arts District and Fremont Street.”

The initial run for Neon Blonde was about 4,000 cans, Rohde said. The beer will be served at Circa for the foreseeable future, Pulliam said, at Vegas Vickie’s, Mega Bar and Overhang Bar. Vegas Vickie’s is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily. Mega Bar and Overhang are open 24/7.

