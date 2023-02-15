New boba tea and mochi doughnut shop opens in Chinatown Las Vegas

Jenny Chai opened Mr. BBQ in December in Chinatown. Now, she’s bringing boba drinks and mochi doughnuts to the neighborhood.

The patio at Mama Chai's, a boba and mochi doughnut shop opening in Chinatown Las Vegas on Feb. 18, 2023. (Marco Hernando/OneSeven Agency)

Jenny Chai opened Mr. BBQ in December in Chinatown. Now, she’s bringing boba drinks and mochi doughnuts to the neighborhood.

Her shop, Mama’s Chai’s, is set to debut Saturday at 4240 Spring Mountain Road, in the same building that houses Mr. BBQ, a Korean barbecue restaurant. Mama Chai’s has a separate entrance at the rear of the building.

On opening day, the first 200 customers will receive specialty tumblers. There also will be opportunities to win a $100 gift card and several $50 gift cards.

The menu features milk teas, fresh fruit teas, yogurt beverages and ice-blended drinks, in flavors such as jasmine, ube, taro, strawberry snow, mocha, black sesame, Oreo and matcha red bean. Among the topping choices are regular and mini boba, popping boba, sea salt foam, lychee jelly and aloe.

On the pastry side, look for assorted mochi donuts and specialty cream puffs made in-house.

“We look forward to joining the prominent boba tea culture in Las Vegas and becoming a new staple for teas and mochi donuts,” Chai said.

Mama Chai’s will be open noon to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit mamachais.com or follow @mamachaislv on Facebook or @mamachais_lv on Instagram.

