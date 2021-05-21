New brunch in Henderson; new BBQ downtown; Golden Rainbow benefit

Also around the valley, farmers markets returning, foodie tour features 3 Green Valley Ranch restaurants, and there’s a new happy hour at the Strat.

The Speakeasy Burger is served with fries and chocolate-peanut butter shake. (Beauty & Essex)

Filet mignon meatballs at Trattoria Reggiano. (Trattoria Reggiano)

The Speakeasy Burger at Beauty & Essex arrives in a locked box. (Beauty & Essex)

Newest speakeasy in town

Shhh! There’s a new secret at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and fittingly, it’s called The Speakeasy Burger. The double-beef, double-cheese off-menu burger is topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and — shh — secret sauce on a sesame-seed bun, and it’s served in a locked case along with truffle fries and a chocolate-peanut butter shake. It’s $50. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Beauty & The Brunch at Blume

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, has introduced Beauty & The Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays. The menu includes The Blume Benedict, with skirt steak and shrimp, $28; The Boujee Rasco’s, which is fried chicken and waffles, $17; and The Bieber, white chocolate brioche and macerated fruit in Grand Marnier, $13. There also are bottomless mimosas, a DJ and tableside hookah service. Reserve at 702-444-7820 or OpenTable. blumelasvegas.com

Trattoria Reggiano teams with Golden Rainbow

Trattoria Reggiano at Downtown Summerlin has partnered with Golden Rainbow for a Dine Out for Life fundraiser on Monday. Show the flyer from the Golden Rainbow website or on your phone and proceeds will be donated to the organization, which provides services to men, women and children affected by HIV/AIDS. For reservations, visit trattoria-reggiano.com and choose the Downtown Summerlin location. Pickup also available; to order, call 702-749-6966 and mention the Golden Rainbow benefit.

Arts District gains BBQ

The Arts District is getting a new barbecue spot, with a bit of Tex-Mex on the side. Chef Gerald Casas, who has spent time in the kitchens of Thomas Keller, Mario Batali, Caesars Palace and Station Casinos, will launch Breaswood BBQ on Saturday at 1504 S. Main Street. The name is a reference to the area of Houston where he grew up, and many of the recipes he’ll be using are an homage to his grandfather’s Tex-Mex restaurant.

Breaswood will have an open kitchen and about a dozen seats indoors, with room for another dozen on a Main Street sidewalk patio and a larger back patio where Casas will offer live, acoustic music until midnight on the weekends. Marissa Hollenback will perform Saturday and Sunday, in celebration of the grand opening.

Wine day dinner at Ahern

The wines of Robert Biale Vineyards will be featured in a winemaker dinner in celebration of National Wine Day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trattoria by Chef Marc at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave. The four-course dinner with wine pairings is $100. Reserve at 725-214-4950 or ahernhotel.com.

Farmers markets returning

Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market has launched two new locations: 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays, beginning this week, at 21 W. Imperial Ave. in the Arts District, and, starting June 3, 3 to 8 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 30 Strada Di Villaggio in The Village at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Fresh 52 already has markets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Tivoli Village; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at Sansone Park Place at 9480 S. Eastern Ave.; and 3 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Solista Park, 2000 Via Firenze at Inspirada in Henderson. fresh52.com

Here and there

— 108 Drinks and 108 Eats in the SkyPod at the Strat now offers happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. SkyPod admission is two for one, as are cocktails at 108 Drinks, and happy-hour bites such as a cheese plate with local honey and fresh fruit or bacon-wrapped dates with boursin are available at 108 Eats. thestrat.com

— Finger Licking Foodie Tours has introduced a self-guided tour of three restaurants at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson at 4:30 p.m. daily. It’s $125 inclusive, with cocktail pairings $50. fingerlickingfoodtours.com

— The next Taste & Learn events at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will focus on wines of the Allegrini Estate on May 29 and the Cantina Pertinace winery on June 26. From 6 to 8 p.m., they’re $75; reserve at 702-364-5300. ferraroslasvegas.com

— Firefly on Paradise, 3824 Paradise Road, has reopened. fireflylv.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.