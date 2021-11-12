New brunch menu introduces pastel pink cotton candy pancakes

Pink Cloud Pancake Stack (Sugar Factory)

Banana Nutella Lovers Pancakes (Sugar Factory)

Cookie Jar Buttermilk Pancake Stack (Sugar Factory)

Lucky Charms Blue Latte (Sugar Factory)

Las Vegas has seen cotton candy employed in a variety of dishes including atop hot chocolate, in place of a tortilla in an ice cream burrito and even enveloping a tender skewer of foie gras.

Its newest application is a cloud of strawberry cotton candy piled over a stack of pastel pink pancakes.

The new Sugar Factory American Brasserie, located at Harmon Corner Retail Center, introduces a brunch menu featuring a limited edition Pink Cloud Pancake Stack.

The stack ($25) is made with pink vanilla bean pancakes topped with strawberry cotton candy, fresh raspberries, pink pearls, whipped cream, powdered sugar, pink glitter, pink and white chocolate sauces, and warm maple syrup.

Other new standouts on the menu include the Cookie Jar Buttermilk Pancake Stack, Lucky Charm Blue Latte and Bacon Fondue.

The brunch menu is available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the newly opened three-story Sugar Factory (3717 S Las Vegas Blvd Unit 285 & 360) on the Las Vegas Strip.

