Food

New brunch menu on Las Vegas Strip has Waffle Tower

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
The Anytime Waffle Tower created with maple, milk chocolate and raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam and toasted almonds at CATCH brunch at ARIA Resort (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CATCH Roll with crab, salmon and miso honey at CATCH brunch at ARIA Resort (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A5 Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu, prepared tableside on CATCH’s signature hot stone, feature yuzu soy, garlic oil, maldon sea salt and sesame at CATCH brunch at ARIA Resort (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Anytime Waffle Tower created with maple, milk chocolate and raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam and toasted almonds at CATCH brunch at ARIA Resort (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Anytime Waffle Tower created with maple, milk chocolate and raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam and toasted almonds at CATCH brunch at ARIA Resort (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At Catch at Aria Resort & Casino, brunch begins with a walk through a vibrant tunnel of flowers.

The new brunch menu includes popular favorites like Truffle Sashimi, A5 Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu prepared tableside on a hot stone and the Instagrammable Anytime Waffle Tower.

The Anytime Waffle Tower is a sugary stack of four gluten-free waffle slices sandwiched with scoops of maple, milk chocolate and raspberry ice cream and topped with swirls of chocolate ganache, raspberry jam and toasted almonds.

The tower is supported with one ivory-handled knife with which one can deconstruct the tower to share with friends — or work from the top-down.

The tender A5 Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu is served with yuzu soy, garlic oil, sea salt and sesame and a hot stone on which guests can cook each delicate cut to the desired temperature.

Catch’s Truffle Sashimi is a bowl of tuna and hamachi sashimi in a marinade of chili ponzu with caviar and a generous puree of black truffle.

Other dishes include the Catch Roll with crab, salmon and miso honey, the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes and Mushroom Spaghetti with wild mushroom, snow peas, tomato and parmesan.

The daytime feast is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

