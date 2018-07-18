New brunch spot in Henderson serves Unicorn Hot Chocolate

A new restaurant is open and bringing brunch and whimsy to Henderson.

The Stove, the new collaboration between chefs Antonio Nunez and Scott Commings is open at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, in the space that most recently housed Standard & Pour.

The Stove is divided into four spaces: a main dining room, a tea service room, a private room for light coffee sipping and an on-trend selfie booth.

The menu spans pastries, international fare and childhood-inspired bites.

Unicorn Hot Chocolate is a piping mug of hot cocoa rimmed with chocolate and sprinkles and topped with a crown of toasted marshmallows, whipped cream and cotton candy.

Bananas are flambeed table-side for the Bananas Foster Pancakes. A rum-soaked pan of sugar and bananas is poured over a stack of pancakes and finished with a scoop of Earl Grey ice cream.

A collection of Benedicts includes the popular Suckling Pig Benedict. Two poached eggs top a pile of smoked pulled pork and biscuits with brown butter hollandaise, house barbecue sauce and jalapeño. It’s served with house potatoes and a small salad.

The menu also includes a section of vegan offerings, cereal milk yogurt and a variety of egg specialties such as chilaquiles, croque madames and frittatas.

The tea room offers full tea service alongside a selection of small pastries and finger sandwiches.

The Stove offers brunch, coffee and tea daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 702-625-5216.

