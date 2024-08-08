New details revealed about country superstar’s Strip restaurant project

The restaurant is part of a two-story complex that also includes multiple bars, live music and a recording studio.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is set to open a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in fall 2024 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Brian Higbee)

As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, country music superstar Jason Aldean is opening a restaurant on the Strip. In a statement Thursday, the restaurant group creating the spot with Aldean publicly acknowledged the project for the first time, providing details that had not been released before.

Most significant, the project is more than a restaurant. It is a 22,500-square-foot venue encompassing a main dining area with about 250 seats, seven bars, an elliptical terrace overlooking the Strip, two music stages, resident DJs, bottle service, merchandise and an iHeartRadio studio to record interviews with musicians and other celebrities.

The venue, in 63 CityCenter at the Strip and West Harmon Avenue, will be called Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar. A fall debut is planned.

The singer-songwriter already has Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar locations in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and in Pittsburgh, but the Vegas location omits “Rooftop,” in apparent acknowledgment that the rooftop of 63 is already occupied by Ocean Prime, the stylish steak and seafood spot.

Family recipes, hit songs

The restaurant menu includes Aldean family favorites such as Jason’s mac & cheese (cavatappi, chicken, pepper jack sauce, beer, bacon), grandma’s pot roast and Mama Aldean’s peach cobbler, along with a 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye.

The beverage program includes Teabird, Aldean’s co-owned brand of hard sweet tea. Tractor Bar, the marquee bar at the venue, showcases a vintage 4020 John Deere tractor, an homage to Aldean’s multiplatinum No. 1 hit song “Big Green Tractor.”

Memorabilia chosen by the singer-songwriter features guitars, personal photographs, and record plaques of bestselling songs such as “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Any Ol’ Barstool” and “My Kinda Party.”

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar will be at 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit jasonaldeansbar.com or follow @jasonaldeans on social media.

