105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

New details revealed about country superstar’s Strip restaurant project

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is set to open a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue i ...
Country music superstar Jason Aldean is set to open a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in fall 2024 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Brian Higbee)
More Stories
Perry Farrell of Porno For Pyros performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sun ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Bertín Gonzales at his food stand Antojitos el Pueblita Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
Las Vegas plan would require health card, permit for sidewalk vendors
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
Fire closes Las Vegas restaurant only open 2 months
Four Sixes Ranch of North Texas, owned by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, is joining wit ...
Creator of hit TV series to open pop-up Las Vegas Strip restaurant
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 2:06 pm

As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, country music superstar Jason Aldean is opening a restaurant on the Strip. In a statement Thursday, the restaurant group creating the spot with Aldean publicly acknowledged the project for the first time, providing details that had not been released before.

Most significant, the project is more than a restaurant. It is a 22,500-square-foot venue encompassing a main dining area with about 250 seats, seven bars, an elliptical terrace overlooking the Strip, two music stages, resident DJs, bottle service, merchandise and an iHeartRadio studio to record interviews with musicians and other celebrities.

The venue, in 63 CityCenter at the Strip and West Harmon Avenue, will be called Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar. A fall debut is planned.

The singer-songwriter already has Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar locations in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and in Pittsburgh, but the Vegas location omits “Rooftop,” in apparent acknowledgment that the rooftop of 63 is already occupied by Ocean Prime, the stylish steak and seafood spot.

Family recipes, hit songs

The restaurant menu includes Aldean family favorites such as Jason’s mac & cheese (cavatappi, chicken, pepper jack sauce, beer, bacon), grandma’s pot roast and Mama Aldean’s peach cobbler, along with a 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye.

The beverage program includes Teabird, Aldean’s co-owned brand of hard sweet tea. Tractor Bar, the marquee bar at the venue, showcases a vintage 4020 John Deere tractor, an homage to Aldean’s multiplatinum No. 1 hit song “Big Green Tractor.”

Memorabilia chosen by the singer-songwriter features guitars, personal photographs, and record plaques of bestselling songs such as “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Any Ol’ Barstool” and “My Kinda Party.”

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar will be at 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit jasonaldeansbar.com or follow @jasonaldeans on social media.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Perry Farrell of Porno For Pyros performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sun ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Jane’s Addiction, Amazing Comic Con’s Las Vegas Fan Experience and National S’mores Day top the entertainment lineup for the week of Aug. 9-15.

Las Vegas Raiders fans, including from left, Robert Lopez of Riverside, Calif., Antone Priester ...
Have a favorite NFL team-themed bar? Tell us about it
RJ

The NFL season is almost upon us, and it’s time for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing. Let us know if your favorite bar should be included.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Country superstar with emotional connection to Vegas opening Strip restaurant
recommend 2
Opening date revealed for star chef’s 5th Strip restaurant
recommend 3
Michelin-starred chef opening seafood spot on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Longtime Strip restaurant returning to Las Vegas this summer
recommend 5
New restaurant planned near Fremont Street Experience
recommend 6
Food and drink specials in Vegas to celebrate the Olympics