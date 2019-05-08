New Japanese restaurant open at Fergusons Downtown

Dan Krohmer, chef/owner of Other Mama, at Fergusons Downtown where he is planning to renovate the motel into two new restaurants on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dan Krohmer, chef/owner of Other Mama, at Fergusons Downtown where he is planning to renovate the motel into two new restaurants on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dan Krohmer, chef/owner of Other Mama, at Fergusons Downtown where he is planning to renovate the motel into two new restaurants on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Other Mama chef/owner Dan Krohmer opened his new downtown Japanese restaurant, Hatsumi, for friends and invited guests this week. The first of his two planned spots at Fergusons Downtown is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Monday. It’s by reservation only, however, for the first month or so.

Henderson’s new hang

Bryant Jane and Lyle Cervenka of Starboard Tack have opened a sports bar called Hardway 8 on Water Street in downtown Henderson. In addition to an ambitious beer and cocktail program, the spot features a rather sophisticated food menu developed by executive chef Teddy Jefferson (a veteran of RM Seafood), with some help from Strip veteran John Church (Aureole, RM Seafood, Eiffel Tower Restaurant and more). Offerings include Buffalo-fried oysters, turkey meatballs stuffed with cheese, schnitzel topped with sunny-side-up egg and short rib cottage pie.

Seven dishes to taste

Michael Mina’s Stripsteak in Mandalay Bay recently revamped its menu to incorporate more small bites and venture a bit beyond the expected steakhouse fare. You’ll find some of the wildest creations of executive chef Tony Schultz and corporate creative force Gerald Chin (who formerly helmed the restaurant) on a new Chef’s Tasting Menu. Among its seven courses, you’ll find the new Caviar “Twinkee,” a layer cake of paper-thin beet crepes and foie gras mousse topped with seared foie gras and furikake crispies, a Colorado lamb chop prepared katsu-style in Japanese curry, and a land-and-sea combination of New York strip steak and Alaskan king crab and green garlic asparagus. The price: $195.

Sweets and a good cause

Through Saturday, the Donut Bar, 124 S. Sixth St., will donate 25 percent of sales of its most popular item, the Creme Brulee Donut, to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Dubbed the HYA Donut Special, the promotion is a reminder of the Homeless Youth in the Alley Bowling Tournament at the Suncoast Bowling Center on Saturday; visit nphy.org.

Sightings

Boxing great and Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya with family and friends at Crush and Greek Sneak at MGM Grand after the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs fight. Madonna at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.