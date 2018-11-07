New Las Vegas spots include cookie dough, nacho truck, sushi

The sister of Border Grill’s Mike Minor is getting into the food truck game.

Su Casa A sushi burrito at Su Casa.

Chef Mike Minor, from Border Grill, puts the finishing touches on a salad with mixed urban seed greens, roasted beets, chili lime pipits, cotija cheese and jalapeño basil dressing during Whiskey in the Wilderness 2 on Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The sister of Border Grill’s Mike Minor is getting into the food truck game. Terri Lynn Conaway is behind the new Nachos Loco truck, with nachos that include sweet corn and barbecue pork varieties, a version built on waffle fries and cinnamon churro dessert nachos. Conaway, known as TL to her friends, served as Minor’s right hand on the TruckU Barbecue truck, where he developed many of the recipes now available at BBQ Mexicana in Mandalay Bay. You can follow Nachos Loco online at facebook.com/nachoslocolv.

Urth Caffe to open at Wynn

Urth Caffe will officially open at Wynn Plaza with a VIP grand opening celebration at 11 a.m. Friday. Located on the second floor of the Plaza, near the main gate, Urth Caffe will specialize in organic coffees and fine teas.

Sushi comes to Silverton

The merger of Mexican and Japanese cuisines continues with the new Su Casa at the Silverton. Located inside Mi Casa Grill Cantina, Su Casa is a “high energy” sushi bar that offers Latin-influenced dishes alongside traditional nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls, ceviche, poke bowls and, of course, sushi burritos. Other options include ramen and various oyster preparations. Su Casa opens for dinner at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday.

Cookie dough treats

San Francisco’s cookie dough dessert shop Doughp (pronounced “dope”) is coming to the Strip in the spring. Doughp lets customers select toppings and treats to mix into their favorite flavor of raw dough, and serves the result in bowls or cones. While there’s no official word on the location, there’s a photo of Planet Hollywood on the company’s website.

