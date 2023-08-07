New late-night food truck rolls into downtown Las Vegas

A Great Balls of Fire meatball sandwich from Meatball Hero, a new food truck in downtown Las Vegas as of summer 2023. Corner Bar Management, which has several downtown hospitality concepts, created the truck. (Anthony Mair)

Meatball Hero food truck, serving from a renovated 1954 Silverdome trailer, debuted in downtown Las Vegas in summer 2023. Corner Bar Management, which has several downtown hospitality concepts, created the truck. (Jesse Hudson)

Meatball sliders from Meatball Hero, a new food truck in downtown Las Vegas as of summer 2023. Corner Bar Management, which has several downtown hospitality concepts, created the truck. (Anthony Mair)

A rolling meatball gathers no cheese? Not when it’s aboard Meatball Hero.

This new late-night food truck has joined the Corner Bar Management portfolio of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in the Fremont East district of downtown Las Vegas.

Meatball Hero serves freshly made Italian-inspired sandwiches from a renovated 1954 Silverdome trailer, one framed by potted palms, topped with a glowing neon sign and furnished with outdoor seating.

“We’re excited to provide a new downtown destination that’s convenient and delicious for anyone needing a bite in between bar hopping or when leaving the club late at night,” Corner Bar Management founder Ryan Doherty said.

The gastro-truck meatballs up next to Park on Fremont at 506 E. Fremont St. Chef Daniel Arias of La Mona Rosa, another Corner Bar concept downtown, created the menu.

Among the offerings are The Hero, with three meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, basil garlic sauce and Parmesan cheese on a hoagie roll, or an Impossible Italiano with plant-based Impossible meatballs, vegan mozzarella and DiNapoli tomato sauce on a bun, or a Mini Hero meatball slider gathering provolone, mozz and parm on a soft dinner roll.

Sandwiches are $12, sliders are $5 each, and water, blood orange San Pellegrino and Mexican Coke are $4.

Meatball Hero is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit meatballherodtlv.com.

