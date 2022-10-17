85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Food

New North Las Vegas Raising Cane’s location to open this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 2:24 pm
 
Raising Cane's, located at 3737 W. Craig Road. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raising Cane's, located at 3737 W. Craig Road. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raising Cane's, located at 3737 W. Craig Road. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raising Cane's, located at 3737 W. Craig Road. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raising Cane’s is opening a second North Las Vegas location on Thursday at 9 a.m. which will feature the restaurant chain’s largest dining room in Las Vegas.

The restaurant, located on the corner of West Craig Road and Allen Lane, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce at 8:50 a.m. There will be a giveaway to the first 100 customers of a “First 100 Customers” shirt and a free box combo card.

Photos of the first 100 customers will be displayed in the restaurant, according to a news release.

Raising Cane’s will also have a DJ opening day from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and make a $1,000 donation to Cheyenne High School Athletics. A drawing for Free Cane’s for a Year will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with 20 winners.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
4
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
5
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
"Hamilton" opens a three-week run at The Smith Center on Tuesday. (Joan Marcus)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Hamilton,” a Carly Rae Jepsen concert and NASCAR racing head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Golden Knights’ home opener, the Pride parade, and shows by My Chemical Romance and Eddie Vedder head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.