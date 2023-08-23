New Orleans marching band will parade through new bar on the Strip

Imbibers are encouraged to join the revelry, which takes place every 90 minutes.

A Dreamsicle Fizz from Bourbon St. Parade, planned to open in fall 2023 in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bourbon St. Parade)

A Mardi Gras Punch from Bourbon St. Parade, planned to open in fall 2023 in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bourbon St. Parade)

A Dreamsicle Fizz from Bourbon St. Parade, planned to open in fall 2023 in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. The Crawley's Imperial Shaker inspired by Victorian machinery will be used to make the cocktail. (Bourbon St. Parade)

Strike it up!

Bourbon St. Parade, a bar featuring a brass marching band followed by revelers, is planned to open this fall in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. The bar celebrates the music and culture of New Orleans, where such processions are called second line parades, after the “second line” of people following the leader and band.

The parades will begin every 90 minutes, and people are encouraged to fall in line.

“My experience with New Orleans’ rich culture and legendary music inspired me to share this NOLA entertainment and cocktail destination, where guests can drink, dine, dance and party in a parade!” Jason Boso, founder of Bourbon St. Parade, said in an announcement.

To create the house band, Bourbon St. joined with New Orleans musicians to host auditions and conduct intensive training in jazz and swing styles from the Big Easy. Guest musicians will perform regularly with the house players.

Bourbon St. Parade will offer draft cocktails, including frozen Irish coffee, and signature cocktails such as a Dreamsicle Fizz made using a Crawley’s Imperial Shaker inspired by Victorian-era machinery.

Bourbon St. Parade will offer private and semiprivate event spaces, and second line parades may be booked to perform at special occasions at the bar and beyond.

Bourbon St. Parade is at 3619 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 100, in Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Horseshoe Las Vegas. Visit bourbonstparadevegas.com.

