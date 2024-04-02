54°F
New Paseo Verde Tavern planned for Henderson

The future site of Paseo Verde Tavern at 2500 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, Monday, April 1 ...
The future site of Paseo Verde Tavern at 2500 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 7:43 am
 

A new tavern has been given the go-ahead for the Green Valley area of Henderson.

The Henderson Planning Commission recently approved Paseo Verde Tavern in the large commercial building at 2500 Paseo Verde Parkway. The project site, Suite 190, lies in the northeast corner of the building, nearest the intersection of Village View Drive and Serene Avenue.

Planning documents indicate the tavern will encompass about 7,200 square feet, be open 24 hours daily, serve food from 8 a.m. to midnight and offer gaming. The floor plan features a bar with gaming on 15 machines, an adjacent bar area, a main dining area and a billiards area with seating; in all, the tavern seats 190.

The Henderson Municipal Code provides that a tavern is primarily engaged in serving alcoholic beverages to the public, with the ability to request approval for ancillary activities: a dance hall, live entertainment, food service and restricted gaming.

A restaurant with a bar, on the other hand, is primarily engaged in serving meals to the public, with food offered when alcohol is served.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to an owner of the tavern for comment.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

