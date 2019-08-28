New Pinkbox Doughnuts location in Las Vegas to have grand opening

A grand opening event is planned for Sept. 7, but the spot is open with three new signature doughnuts.

(Pinkbox Doughnut)

Pinkbox Doughnuts has opened a third location, at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave. at Fort Apache Road.

During a grand-opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7, the company will offer samples of its new signature doughnuts: The Station Wagon, which is a white-frosted yeast bar filled with Butterfinger whip and topped with Butterfinger crumbles; Pretty in Pink, glazed pink-velvet cake topped with buttercream and pink-velvet crumbles; and Glazed DoughCro Bites, doughnut/croissant hybrid bites. Vegan doughnuts also are available.

Also on Sept. 7, the shop will give away T-shirts to the first 100 customers, beginning at 10 a.m. Activities will include a doughnut-eating competition, face-painting and balloon sculpting. Decor of the new spot includes an Instagrammable sculpture of Pinky, the chain’s mascot.

