New pizzeria, new diner coming to Huntridge Center

Yukon Pizza and Winnie & Ethel’s diner will soon be neighbors on East Charleston Boulevard at South Maryland Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Construction is underway for the new Yukon Pizza in the Huntridge Center at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Review-Journal)

Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner, one of two winners in The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, is going into a space in the Huntridge Center at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Review-Journal)

Construction is well underway at a new Yukon Pizza, from the folks behind the Yukon Pizza serving inside Vegas Test Kitchen on East Fremont Street. This new Yukon, with what appears to be a temporary sign, is in Huntridge Center, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., on the side facing South Maryland Parkway, across from the back of Roberto’s Taco Shop. Tidbit: This space once housed a barbershop.

And in the spot next door to the forthcoming Yukon, there’s a sign on the door saying Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner is coming soon. The diner was one of two winners in the Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, in which Dapper Companies, a real estate developer, awarded the winners a fully built-out coffee shop/diner. Tidbit: This space once housed a pharmacy.

(Perhaps confusing, a South Maryland Parkway address is sometimes given for these spaces, but the legal address in public records is East Charleston Boulevard.)

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Patrick Munster, formerly of One Steakhouse (and its previous incarnation, MB Steak) in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, has just joined Main St. Provisions as executive chef. We’re sitting down with the chef and Main St. owner Kim Owens in a few weeks to chat about the changing of the guard and seasonal menu debuts. Stay tuned.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Las Vegas Aviators are taking the field against hunger. During September’s Hunger Action Month, the Triple-A baseball team is joining with Three Square Food Bank to present a Strike Out Hunger virtual food drive to help the food-insecure in Southern Nevada.

Donations might range from purchasing kids take-home meals to food boxes and healthy foods for seniors to groceries for one month for a family of four. For every dollar donated, Three Square can provide up to three meals for food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Details/donations: strikeouthungernv.org.

◆ ◆ ◆

Pkwy Tavern just added a 1,200-square-foot BeerCade to its location at 4930 W. Flamingo Road (at Decatur). BeerCade serves signature Pkwy beers, plus wines and cocktails. The bar takes its name not just from brews, but from its collection of bar games like digital shuffleboard, digital beer pong, Pop-A-Shot and four-player Pac-Man pinball. Two 10-pin bowling lanes are planned. BeerCade includes seating for 45, 12 TVs for sports viewing, and darts and board games.

On the Side runs in Sunday’s Taste section. Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.