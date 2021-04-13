New popup lounge at Green Valley Ranch; buy one, get one free pitchers of margaritas

Former Las Vegas mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman will host another in the Oscar’s Dinner Series on April 28 at Oscar's Steakhouse at the Plaza. (Review-Journal file photo)

Oscar Goodman speaks in the glass dome of Oscar's Steakhouse. (Plaza)

The "Backyard" at Green Valley Ranch Resort. (Station Casinos)

Happy birthday, Red Rock

In honor of the property’s 15th anniversary, restaurants at Red Rock Resort are offering special three-course meals though the end of the month. At T-bones Chophouse & Lounge, it’s an $89 surf and turf dinner, which includes a Negroni. At Lucky Penny, it’s a $20 chicken Parmesan meal, which includes a BOGO from the pastry case. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is offering a $45 grilled hanger steak dinner, Osteria Fiorella a $55 grilled salmon dinner that includes an Aperol spritz, and Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill a $45 dinner with an entree choice of the signature fried chicken or salmon teriyaki. redrockresort.com

Goodman continues series

Former Las Vegas mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman will host another in the Oscar’s Dinner Series, starting with cocktails at 6 p.m. April 28 in the glass dome at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza. The three-course dinner will include red and white wines, an Oscar Goodman Martini and an entree choice of filet mignon or Mediterranean sea bass. Goodman’s topic will be “Reputed Mob Bosses and Me, Part I.” Because of social distancing, it will be sold as tables for two for $300, four for $600 or six for $90o. plazahotelcasino.com

New Wynn mixologist

Award-winning local bar pro Mariena Mercer Boarini is the new resort mixologist for Wynn Las Vegas, overseeing the cocktail programs of Wynn and Encore bars and restaurants. She’s already rolled out a collection of spring-themed libations at several venues, including a new beverage at Costa di Mare known as The Vespa (Belvedere Mango Passion Vodka, Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, cardamom, ginger, lemon and butterfly pea blossom, topped with cham-feign foam and basil-scented, edible art). Mercer Boarini is the former resort mixologist for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where she created the Chandelier Bar’s signature Verbena cocktail, and the creator of the neon-hued, flavor-enhancing cocktail garnish Electricdust.

Minor heads to La Jolla

Popular local chef Mike Minor, who exited the executive chef role at Border Grill in late 2020 with plans to relocate to the San Diego area, has finally announced the details of his move. He’ll be chef de cuisine at The Marine Room, the four-diamond fine-dining restaurant at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis club, which has been named San Diego magazine’s Most Romantic restaurant and one of Open Table’s 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America. “This is one amazing opportunity I cannot pass up,” Minor said.

Happy hour back at Valley Cheese

Valley Cheese & Wine at 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson has resumed its in-store happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, with a cheese and charcuterie board and a bottle of red, white or rosé wine for $35. The shop also has introduced wine and cheese flights, and happy-hour packages are available for takeout. Call 702-341-8191.

Explore GVR’s ‘Backyard’

Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson has introduced “The Backyard at Sundown,” a popup lounge on the lobby patio, overlooking the greenery, sandy beach and vineyard of the property from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Shareable snacks and beverages are served. greenvalleyranch.com

Coffeehouse marks Tea Day

In honor of National Tea Day, Founders Coffee at 3512 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson will serve afternoon tea April 21, with seatings at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. With pastries, cookies and more, it’s $40 per guest in packages of two, four or six. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.

Underground marks milestone

In celebration of its third anniversary, The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum will feature the El Colibri anniversary cocktail, which contains house-infused Ginger Jake Moonshine, pineapple shrub, orange juce and Angostura bitters, for $10, from Saturday through April 21.

We love Shirley Temples (?)

A lot of search-related reports cross our desk on a regular basis — Nevada’s favorite Halloween candy, Nevada’s least favorite Halloween candy, Nevada’s favorite potluck dish — but this one has us stumped. The UpgradedPoints travel site examined Google Trends data from the past year to determine the most-searched cocktails in each state. For Nevada, it is — wait for it — the Shirley Temple, which raised a number of questions. Why would Nevada, the land of the lush, be the only state whose residents were searching for a non-alcoholic cocktail during a particularly stressful year? And, perhaps more to the point, who needs a recipe for a Shirley Temple?

Here and there

The Sahara has partnered with Australian brand Mr. Yum, which enables guests to order from their smartphone for takeout or in-house dining at their table and pay, using a QR code, without apps or downloads. It’s available at Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen and soon will be at Uno Mas Street Tacos + Spirits.

Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails at 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. has reopened and is offering BOGO margarita pitchers through Friday. mariposacocinalv.com

Jing at Downtown Summerlin is serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays; the regular menu is available from 11 a.m. to closing. Choices include lobster eggs Benedict with optional caviar upgrade and honey French toast. jingrestaurant.com

A new Wahoo’s Fish Taco has opened at 10430 S. Eastern Ave. It’s open 24/7.

The Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, marked its 25th anniversary April 12.

Dandelion Chocolate has reopened its store at the Grand Canal Shoppes.

The Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road, plans to reopen June 1.

