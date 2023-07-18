New restaurant brand to debut soon on Water Street in Henderson

The restaurant replaces Hardway 8, a burger and sports bar that closed in December in the Water Street District.

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas food and drink front:

■ BLVD Grille is set to open on July 27 at 46 S. Water St. in the Water Street District of Henderson. The restaurant is a project of Fine Entertainment, owners of the PKWY Taverns. BLVD (Fine must be fond of all caps) Grille occupies the former Hardway 8, which closed in December. BLVD will offer an American menu of vegetarian dishes, pastas, seafood, steaks, desserts, weekend brunch, 16 draft lines, wine and signature cocktails. There also will be bar top gaming. Visit theblvdgrille.com.

■ ZIP Noodle Bar & Café is now serving at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 100, in the Boulevard Mall. The pan-Asian menu showcases pho, ramen, noodle stir-fries, and entrées like kimchi fried rice, lechon and teriyaki chicken. ZIP Noodle Bar has a sibling restaurant in Chinatown, Zip Tofu & Grill, and a Korean barbecue sibling in California. A ZIP Noodle & Grill, another restaurant in the family, is planned for Henderson. Visit zipnoodlebar.com.

■ Montecristo Cigar Bar is set to arrive this fall at Paris Las Vegas, in the former Napoleon’s Lounge near the Champagne Ballroom. The cigar bar encompasses almost 3,000 square feet, with state-of-the art ventilation and air purification, a climate-controlled humidor for storing cigars, more than 300 cigar brands, spirits for pairing, seating for more than 70, bar top games, eight televisions and an LED TV wall.

■ Sapphire Las Vegas, the adult club and entertainment complex, is debuting its Scotch Room on July 27, National Scotch Day. The room features more than 30 scotches and whiskeys, bottle service, scotch and whiskey packages for groups, cigar pairings, billiards and karaoke. Details/bookings: sapphirelasvegas.com/event/national-scotch-day.

■ Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, a chain known for its sweet pork barbacoa, is debuting a restaurant on Friday at 815 E. Lake Mead Parkway, in the Cadence community of Henderson. This location will feature the Digital Café footprint, which includes a drive-thru and digital ordering kiosks. In the second half of 2023, the chain is also planning store debuts in Arizona, Idaho and Utah.

◆ ◆ ◆

Yukon Pizza is one of the big names in Vegas pizza; Tacotarian is a leading vegan restaurant. Beginning 5 p.m. July 28, they are joining to present, for one night only, their Three Birriamigos pie, featuring Yukon’s signature sourdough crust topped with Tacotarian’s plant-based birria, plus cilantro aïoli, cilantro and onion. Vegan birria consommé accompanies the pizza. While supplies last. The 14-inch pie is being served for $23 at Yukon Pizza, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160.

◆ ◆ ◆

Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas has announced deals for Nevada locals and industry professionals with valid Nevada or industry ID. Every Tuesday, steaks like a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye and a 16-ounce New York strip are 50 percent off. On Wednesdays, bottles of wine are 50 percent off, with releases from northern, central and southern Italy and more.

Following an initial visit to Balla Italian Soul, locals and industry officials can receive a VIP Local Card that provides perks like tableside visits from the manager, special wine pricing, dishes not on the public menu and seasonal items ahead. Complimentary dishes and drinks might also be offered. Reservations: saharalasvegas.com/restaurants-bars/balla.

◆ ◆ ◆

Vegas sommelier Kelly Ford Lau, creator of the KellySOMM wine company, is presenting an American Focus Wine Class features 2-ounce pours of natural wine, six in all, plus an optional end-of-class pizza pairing. The class runs 10:30 to noon Aug. 27 at Yukon Pizza, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160, with only 12 seats. Cost: $50, with $15 additional for pizza pairing. Details/tickets: kellysomm.com/collections/sunday-wine-class.

◆ ◆ ◆

Eureka! restaurant, 520 E. Fremont St., in the Emergency Arts building downtown, has introduced new summer menu items. These dishes are: a chipotle burger on Havarti-crusted bun ($17.50), a Boston lettuce Mandarin chicken salad ($18.50), spicy braised short ribs at dinner ($27), and a weekend-only breakfast burrito ($16). Visit eurekarestaurantgroup.com.

