New restaurant brings Mexican coastal cuisine to Wynn Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
A selection of dishes at Casa Playa. (Bill Milne)
Casa Playa, specializing in Mexican coastal cuisine, has opened at Wynn Las Vegas.

Adjacent to the Encore Beach Club, Casa Playa is designed to evoke Mexico’s tiny seaside spots serving fresh grilled seafood. The decor celebrates the culture, with lively colors and patterns and such accents as two lighting fixtures representing cascading marigolds.

The menu by executive chef Sarah Thompson includes such dishes as a squash-blossom quesadilla, Mexican blue shrimp ceviche, black truffle tostada, Yucatan Chicken Pibil made with orange annato adobo and potato, and branzino topped with guajillo adobo, herbs and salsa cruda.

Cocktails by resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini include the Temple of Doom, made with Mal Bien Espadin Mezcal, grilled pineapple, chipotle and lime, and the Ojo de Tigre, with Uncle Nearest Bourbon, Patron Roca Anejo Tequila, salted peanut marzipan and plantain.

The restaurant also has an expansive mezcal and tequila collection, including some selections made from batches of 200 bottles or fewer.

Casa Playa is only the second Mexican restaurant in the history of Wynn Las Vegas, following the short-lived Elio.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

