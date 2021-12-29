New restaurant chain coming; others offer popups, new brunches

Brother chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio plan a Bellagio popup, while other restaurants announce new brunches, and an additional location for L.A.-based Top Round.

Voltaggios plan pop-up

Celebrity chef brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio will prepare a menu of their specialty dishes Jan. 14 to 16 at Harvest at the Bellagio. Menu highlights will include smoked tuna carpaccio with blood orange agrodolce, macaroni salad with blue crab and caviar, truffle risotto and aged beef Porterhouse with Castelvetrano olive caponata. Reserve by clicking on Harvest at bellagio.mgmresorts.com.

Brunch away that hangover

A New Orleans-style Jazz Hangover Brunch is planned for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive. Featured dishes on the a la carte menu will include chicken and andouille gumbo, oysters Rockefeller and bananas Foster pancakes; bottomless mimosas and Champagne are $25. Reserve at 702-804-8008.

Brunch at Boom Bang

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails, 75 S. Valle Verde Drive in Henderson, now serves brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Selections include Tumbleweed Cinnamon Bread, Boom Bang Coffee Roll, Truffled Scrambled Egg Tart and Dutch pancakes with seasonal fillings. Beverages such as bloody marys and the Gold Rush, with lemon, local honey and bourbon, also are available. boombang.restaurant

Brunch with an Italian twist

Dolce & Chianti Cucina and Cocktails, 4275 S. Durango Drive, also has introduced brunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. The menu, with an Italian twist, includes such dishes as lemon ricotta pancakes, a short rib omelet and avocado toast. dolcechianti.vegas

Al Solito Posto bar pop-up

The Bar Delle Meraviglia at Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village continues through Jan. 9. The heated outdoor lounge features hot and cold cocktails such as Italian Hot Cider, Mela Delicata (cold mulled apple cider with spiced pear liqueur and Evan Williams 1783) and Italian, adult versions of hot chocolate and eggnog. alsolito.com

Holiday dinner at Fleming’s

A four-course holiday dinner menu featuring Duckhorn wines and an entree of filet mignon with lobster tail or shrimp scampi is being offered through Monday at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Town Square and at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. The regular dinner menu also will be available. flemingssteakhouse.com

Ski Lodge extends hours

Ski Lodge, the speakeasy-style hidden bar at Superfrico at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, now is open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Classic and seasonal cocktails are served in an atmosphere that includes a triple “picture window” with a forest snowfall view, as well as a giant stone fireplace with year-round fire. superfrico.com

Chica reopens

Chica at The Venetian has reopened after renovations, with a big reveal planned for New Year’s Eve with Casa Del Sol Tequila co-founder Eva Longoria. Among the new dishes are crispy Peruvian octopus, $25; a wagyu quesa-birria empanada, $22; baby back ribs al pastor, $38; and The Flaming Skull, a warm lava cake with horchata ice cream, fresh fruit and corn marshmallows, $32. chicarestaurant.com

Top Round coming here

Top Round, the Los Angeles-based restaurant group known for roast beef sandwiches, plans to open a Las Vegas outpost this spring at The Park on the Strip. Choices will include Beef on Weck, with Atomic Horseradish and served on a caraway-sea salt bun; Horse & Hole, with Provel cheese, horseradish cream and roasted mushrooms; and beef and cheese, as well as fried chicken sandwiches, wings and curly fries.eattopround.com

TAG awards plan public events

Tickets are on sale for the open-to-consumer portions of the TAG Global Spirits Awards in February at the Delano. Topics include “Traveling Italy: Drinking” with Livio Lauro, “Women & Whiskey,” “Taste of the Caribbean: A Journey of Rum” and more, plus a number of dinners. For tickets and more information, visit tagspiritsawards.com.

