New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed

Station Casinos announced last month that Hearthstone would shutter April 30 after nearly a decade at the property.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas is closing after service on April 30, 2023. It appears the high-profile spot is being replaced by a Spanish restaurant. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Mexican spot is replacing the high-profile Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort, the Review-Journal has exclusively learned. Hearthstone is closing April 30 following service.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa following the successful launch of Rouge Room. Wish You Were Here Group will introduce a Mexican restaurant to the property with a scheduled opening in fall of 2023,” Nick Mathers, restaurateur-owner of Wish You Were Here, said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

The name of the restaurant could be Ondas — Spanish for “waves” — a person with direct knowledge of the project shared with the RJ, but that name is not certain.

On March 24, Station Casinos, owner of Red Rock, announced Hearthstone would shutter after nearly a decade at the property.

The announcement said the closure was part of Red Rock’s “ongoing property-wide transformation,” which has included, in the past six months, the debuts of Lotus of Siam (with chef-owner Saipin Chutima, a James Beard Award winner), Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, and the sumptuous Rouge Room lounge.

Hearthstone, a partnership with Clique Hospitality, serves rustic American dishes that draw on the restaurant’s two wood-fire ovens. The current menu offers dishes like flaming crab dip, a shellfish tower, short rib pizza, rotisserie chicken, and a market-price whole beast feast showcasing a carved suckling pig with chicharron.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.