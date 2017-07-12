New restaurants pop up in Las Vegas and Boulder City

595 Craft and Kitchen has opened at 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd. Facebook

Downtown’s Carson Kitchen is preparing for an expansion. The restaurant, established by the late Kerry Simon, will take over the adjacent Carson Avenue space recently vacated by Black Spade Tattoo and turn it into a bar area. Construction is expected to begin in August and be complete in time for the Life is Beautiful downtown festival kickoff Sept. 22 — with only about a week of downtime for the existing restaurant in between.

In the meantime, the principals behind Carson Kitchen are moving forward on a new concept called Alley Cat that’s expected in the second quarter of 2018. The restaurant will include two buildings near Maryland Parkway and Bonneville Avenue, as well as an alley between them that will offer outdoor dining. The menu will be pan-Asian, featuring the best-known street foods of Japan, Korea, China, Thailand and the Philippines.

New hang in Boulder City

Boulder City’s always-evolving restaurant selection now includes The Tap, from the people behind The Dillinger and Forge Social House. At 704 Nevada Way, it serves brunch through late-night dishes such as maple Cajun fried chicken and waffles, a Chesapeake Bay crab cake and Crab Louie salad.

New hang on Rainbow

595 Craft and Kitchen has opened at 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd. (just south of Tropicana Avenue), promising to cater to “beer nerds, familiar neighbors, curious customers or just those who happen to be in the area searching for a great meal and a cheap pint.” It offers a broad variety of craft beers as well as cocktails and wines and a menu that includes a popcorn of the day, beer-brined wings, salads, chili, burgers, sandwiches, poutine and desserts.

Ellis Island expanding

Ellis Island Casino and Brewery on Koval Lane is again stretching its boundaries, breaking ground on The Front Yard, a two-story dining, bar and entertainment venue. The opening is scheduled for later this year.

Sightings

Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars. Actor LaMonica Garrett at MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel. Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas. Recording artist J. Cole in the private dining room at Lavo at the Palazzo. DJ Lost Frequencies and Fifth Harmony band member Ally Brooke at Tao at The Venetian.

