New social club for ‘city’s secret savants’ opens in downtown Vegas

The new Arts District spot blends cocktail culture, private club choosiness and the spirit of a 19th century salon.

New $50M nightlife venue headed to the Strip this summer

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Doberman Drawing Room, the downtown Las Vegas spot blending cocktail culture, private club choosiness and the spirit of a 19th century salon, has announced its opening date.

The bar is planned to debut April 30 at 1025 S. First St., Suite 100. Doberman styles itself as a place “for the sharp and curious, a den for the city’s secret savants,” and true to that ethos, the wild membership application asks questions like what songs are playing when you wake up in hell or heaven.

Members receive access to private nights, concierge-style service and guaranteed seating — and are to be selected “based on personality and passion rather than status.”

At the same time, the Doberman also accepts walk-ins, as well as reservations (and membership applications) through dobermandtlv.com.

Juyoung Kang, who helped lead Collins in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas to recognition as one of the best bars in America in 2024 by Esquire magazine, has moved to Doberman to helm the beverage program.

Among her signature cocktails at the bar: a Peter Pepper martini twist with lemongrass shochu, choice of gin or vodka, extra dry vermouth, drops of balsamic vinegar and a pepperoncino, and a Bird’s Eye View mingling a bitter aperitif with di Torino vermouth, passion fruit, coconut and a singe of bird’s eye chili heat.

Doberman encompasses 3,600 square feet, with dark woods, seating that includes booths and an atrium garden. Doberman is the latest project from Corner Bar Management, whose portfolio also features Laundry Room, Commonwealth, Cheapshot and La Mona Rosa.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.